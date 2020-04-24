GameCredits Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BitBay, Upbit and Coinrail. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $8,027.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00593756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013910 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006656 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000261 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Crex24, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia, Coinrail, Poloniex and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

