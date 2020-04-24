Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Gartner reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.76. The company had a trading volume of 827,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,857. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.48. Gartner has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.64.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Gartner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Gartner by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 38,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,510,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

