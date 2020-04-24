GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) vs. Liberty Braves Group Series B (NASDAQ:BATRB) Head to Head Survey

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) and Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GCI Liberty and Liberty Braves Group Series B’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty $894.73 million 7.19 $1.94 billion ($4.09) -14.87 Liberty Braves Group Series B $476.00 million 0.05 $106.00 million N/A N/A

GCI Liberty has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series B.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of GCI Liberty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Liberty Braves Group Series B shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of GCI Liberty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

GCI Liberty has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Braves Group Series B has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GCI Liberty and Liberty Braves Group Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty 216.68% -7.85% -4.03% Liberty Braves Group Series B -16.18% -0.35% -0.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GCI Liberty and Liberty Braves Group Series B, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty 0 0 5 0 3.00 Liberty Braves Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

GCI Liberty presently has a consensus price target of $77.40, indicating a potential upside of 27.28%. Given GCI Liberty’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GCI Liberty is more favorable than Liberty Braves Group Series B.

Summary

GCI Liberty beats Liberty Braves Group Series B on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Liberty Braves Group Series B

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

