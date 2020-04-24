General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,670 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 0.9% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $6.52 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.