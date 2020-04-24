General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 199,691 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 92,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,831,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,304 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 95,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 16.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. 155,461,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,975,992. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Cfra lowered shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

