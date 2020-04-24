General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.36 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will report $32.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.44 billion. General Motors reported sales of $34.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year sales of $123.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.07 billion to $127.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $132.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.00 billion to $138.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Motors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.47.

GM stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.