GenesisX (XGS) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $14,804.35 and $19.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,322,996 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

