Gerard A. Perri Buys 500 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) COO Gerard A. Perri acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $11,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $51.09.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $30.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

