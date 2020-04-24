Gexan Trading Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $23,047.79 and approximately $1,433.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.01084067 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00055281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00165697 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00221175 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002834 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

