Globe Life (NYSE:GL) PT Lowered to $79.00 at SunTrust Banks

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price lowered by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $108.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Shares of GL stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.94. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $547,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,992,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,128,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

