Gould Asset Management LLC CA Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,016,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,345,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67.

