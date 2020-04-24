Gould Asset Management LLC CA Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,412 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

SCHF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,712,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

