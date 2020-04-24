GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

GreenSky stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.49. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $16.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.52 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. GreenSky’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 38.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

