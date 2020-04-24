Griffin Securities Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.96. 34,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $81.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $68.87.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $94,777.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $3,777,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at $60,592,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,845 shares of company stock valued at $17,567,022. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

