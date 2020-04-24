Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $533,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,308.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Moon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 38,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $827.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.09. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

