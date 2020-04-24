GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on GTT Communications from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of GTT stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. GTT Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $423.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. GTT Communications’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GTT Communications will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTT. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GTT Communications by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,000 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GTT Communications by 7,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 867,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 856,418 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in GTT Communications by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,149,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 168,453 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GTT Communications by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 88,062 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

