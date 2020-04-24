Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million.

NASDAQ GFED traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

GFED has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

In related news, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $82,164.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $131,395.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,175 shares of company stock worth $223,759 over the last 90 days. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

