Harmony Gold Mining Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,059 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 220% compared to the average volume of 1,268 call options.

Shares of NYSE HMY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 387,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702,618. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 1,681.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,844 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,902,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,453 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,732,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,947 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 625.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 966,013 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 752,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

