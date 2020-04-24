Harmony (ONE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.88 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $11.88 million and approximately $14.36 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harmony has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One Harmony token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.26 or 0.04500739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00065472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037173 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009528 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003200 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

