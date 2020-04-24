Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 233,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,000. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.47% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after buying an additional 184,701 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,321,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,785,000 after purchasing an additional 313,908 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,391,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 31,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.91. 8,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,178. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th.

