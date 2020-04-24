Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 105,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,000. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 698.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000.

Shares of GIGB stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $53.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,080. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $55.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.44.

