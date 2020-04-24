Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,367 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 904.7% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 80,142 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ANGL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.65. 842,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,569. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77.

