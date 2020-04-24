Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises 5.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,779,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.61. 620,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,292. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.37.

