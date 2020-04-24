Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,676 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 3.2% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.77. The stock had a trading volume of 270,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,161. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $59.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.