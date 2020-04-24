Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,136 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 7.65% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDG. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of SDG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.91. 29 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,528. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.00.

