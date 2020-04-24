Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,298 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 4.0% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,976. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.55 and its 200-day moving average is $108.46.

