Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 235,659 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 235,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,706,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,572. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.67.

