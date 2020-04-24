Hashgard (GARD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $887,285.72

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $887,285.72 and approximately $9,022.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.32 or 0.02562852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00213209 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00058782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00050168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Hashgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

