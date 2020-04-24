HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) will announce $38.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.88 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year sales of $153.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.00 million to $154.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $152.34 million, with estimates ranging from $151.00 million to $154.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Insiders have acquired 10,500 shares of company stock worth $148,110 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

