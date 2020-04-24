Head to Head Review: TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of TCF Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of TCF Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TCF Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCF Financial 20.10% 14.01% 1.43% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 21.61% 12.52% 1.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for TCF Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCF Financial 0 2 9 1 2.92 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 10 9 0 2.47

TCF Financial currently has a consensus price target of $42.09, suggesting a potential upside of 78.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus price target of $107.54, suggesting a potential upside of 18.55%. Given TCF Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TCF Financial is more favorable than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TCF Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCF Financial $1.61 billion 2.23 $304.36 million $1.90 12.44 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $142.42 billion 1.94 $36.43 billion $10.48 8.66

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than TCF Financial. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCF Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. TCF Financial pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TCF Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

TCF Financial has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TCF Financial beats JPMorgan Chase & Co. on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; commercial real estate loans; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit and debit cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 314 branches consisting of 189 traditional branches, 122 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, and capital-raising in equity and debt markets, as well as loan origination and syndication; treasury services, such as cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and nonprofit entities, as well as financing to real estate investors and owners. The AWM segment offers investment and wealth management services across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds; multi-asset investment management services; retirement products and services; and brokerage and banking services comprising trusts, estates, loans, mortgages, and deposits. The company also provides ATMs; digital covering online and mobile; and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

