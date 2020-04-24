Head to Head Survey: Phreesia (PHR) & The Competition

Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) is one of 138 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Phreesia to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Phreesia alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Phreesia and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 1 10 0 2.91 Phreesia Competitors 1430 5695 9635 435 2.53

Phreesia presently has a consensus price target of $28.44, indicating a potential upside of 20.17%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.28%. Given Phreesia’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phreesia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phreesia and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $124.78 million N/A -5.26 Phreesia Competitors $2.87 billion $434.99 million 12.60

Phreesia’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia N/A N/A N/A Phreesia Competitors -0.92% -17.35% -0.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Phreesia beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. It deploys its platform in a range of modalities, including through Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web-based dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Stations that are on-site kiosks. The company's Phreesia Platform provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; clinical support solution that collects clinical intake and PRO data for approximately 25 specialties; appointments solution for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients. It serves patients, healthcare provider organizations, and life sciences companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.