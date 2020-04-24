HempCoin (THC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $821.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $250,878.91 and approximately $821.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HempCoin has traded down 44.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036027 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00041660 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000646 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,568.01 or 1.00331713 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064787 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000069 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 256,181,559 coins and its circulating supply is 256,046,408 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

