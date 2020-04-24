HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised HERMES INTL SCA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HERMES INTL SCA/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised HERMES INTL SCA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,501. HERMES INTL SCA/ADR has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.57.

HERMES INTL SCA/ADR Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; accessories, including jewelry in enamel, horn, lacquered wood, and leather, as well as belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes; silk and textiles for men and women; art of living products comprising furniture and lighting, furnishing fabrics and wallpapers, ornaments and tableware, and personalized creations; perfumes; and watches.

