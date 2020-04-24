Hill-Rom (HRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect Hill-Rom to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hill-Rom to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HRC opened at $113.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.79 and its 200-day moving average is $105.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

In other Hill-Rom news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

