Hiveterminal Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $778.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $778.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.07 or 0.02585238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00212144 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

