HNP Capital LLC Has $6.79 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 652.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,079 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

