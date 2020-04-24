Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 395,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,785. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.