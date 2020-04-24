Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,225 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 216,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 940,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 130,056 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 110,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,994,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $474,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,860,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,552. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

