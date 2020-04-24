HollyFrontier Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for HollyFrontier in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

HFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Shares of HFC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.56. 2,394,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,312. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.59. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 652.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

