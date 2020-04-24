Honeywell International (HON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Honeywell International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HON stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.82.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

