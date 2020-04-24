Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CLSA

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by stock analysts at CLSA from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. China International Capital upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.68.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.86. 44,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,759. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Huazhu Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 715.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

