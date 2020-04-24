Humaniq (HMQ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $54,896.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. Humaniq has a total market cap of $684,992.10 and $54,896.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, Mercatox and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.79 or 0.02563374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00212136 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00058852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00050249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, Upbit, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

