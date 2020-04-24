IDEX Membership 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,081.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for approximately $109.67 or 0.01452942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $219,339.57 and $1,081.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IDEX Membership has traded up 23.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.21 or 0.04493970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00065531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037190 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013351 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009264 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003162 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

