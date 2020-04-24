IG Gold Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,836.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IG Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, TRX Market, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $581,242.39 and approximately $1,836.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.07 or 0.02585238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00212144 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold's total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. IG Gold's official website is www.iggalaxy.com.

IG Gold's official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy.

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, TRX Market, ABCC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

