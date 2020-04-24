ImageCoin Price Reaches $0.0556 on Major Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $500,362.57 and approximately $753,580.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003422 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001104 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 9,541,572 coins and its circulating supply is 8,992,072 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

