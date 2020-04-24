Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Ramzi Haidamus Sells 7,611 Shares

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $45,894.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,240.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $186.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.36. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Immersion had a negative net margin of 55.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Immersion by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 59,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Immersion by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Immersion by 37,346.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

IMMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Immersion from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

