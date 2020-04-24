ImmunoGen (IMGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. ImmunoGen has set its FY 2020

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. On average, analysts expect ImmunoGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IMGN opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $662.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.23.

In other news, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $82,295.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 145,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,922.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $275,557.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,952 shares of company stock valued at $460,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

