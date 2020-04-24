Imperial Oil (IMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion.

NASDAQ IMO opened at $12.96 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

