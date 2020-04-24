Imperial Oil (IMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.68 billion.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.55. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$40.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 29.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.16.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.