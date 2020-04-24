Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, February 16th.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $104.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average of $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,604,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $114,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,044. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 73.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 378,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,035,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.